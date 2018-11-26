Saints' A.J. Klein: Snags first interception
Klein recorded four tackles (two solo) and an interception in Thursday's win over the Falcons.
Klein's interception was the second of his career and his first with the Saints. He's having a career year for New Orleans, sitting six tackles shy of his career high with five games to go. Looking ahead, he and the Saints will take on the Cowboys in Week 13.
More News
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Seven tackles in Week 8•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Team-high seven tackles in Week 7•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Leads linebacker committee in Week 2•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Splits snaps in opener•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Listed as starting strong-side linebacker•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Expects to be ready for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12