Klein recorded 69 tackles (47 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and a touchdown in 2019.

The seventh-year veteran had a solid showing in 2019, holding steady in tackles and sacks while recording his first career touchdown. Klein has started all but one of the 43 games he's appeared in through three seasons with the Saints, and he's one of 25 players entering free agency in 2020.

