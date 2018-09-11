Klein had two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. He played 25 of the Saints' 66 defensive snaps.

While Demario Davis played every defensive snap, Klein, Manti Te'o (27 snaps) and Alex Anzalone (34 snaps) each saw a roughly equal amount of playing time in the opener, with only Anzalone -- who had a forced fumble -- doing much of note in an ugly defensive performance. It's only one week so it may be too early to rush to judgment, but if Klein, Te'o and Anzalone continue to split snaps, it may be difficult for IDP owners to trust any Saints linebacker except Davis.