Saints' A.J. Klein: Tallies second consecutive sack
Klein had four tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 28-14 win over Tampa Bay.
Klein was solid for the Saints' defense all game and recorded his second consecutive sack in as many games. The Iowa State product now has 58 tackles (35 solo) in 13 games, which makes him an unreliable IDP option.
