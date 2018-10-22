Klein led the Saints with seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win against the Ravens.

Klein played 50 of the Saints' 68 offensive snaps, as the outside linebacker has continued to see the majority of the playing time at outside linebacker after splitting snaps in Week 1. While Klein does not offer much outside of tackles -- he does not have a sack or interception this year -- he remains a decent source of low-end tackle production for owners in deeper IDP leagues.