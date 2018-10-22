Saints' A.J. Klein: Team-high seven tackles in Week 7
Klein led the Saints with seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win against the Ravens.
Klein played 50 of the Saints' 68 offensive snaps, as the outside linebacker has continued to see the majority of the playing time at outside linebacker after splitting snaps in Week 1. While Klein does not offer much outside of tackles -- he does not have a sack or interception this year -- he remains a decent source of low-end tackle production for owners in deeper IDP leagues.
More News
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Leads linebacker committee in Week 2•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Splits snaps in opener•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Listed as starting strong-side linebacker•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Expects to be ready for OTAs•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Will miss Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...