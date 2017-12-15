Klein (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Klein was unable to practice this week after suffering the injury in last Thursday's loss to the Falcons, and will hope to potentially make a return against the Falcons in Week 16. Gerald Hodges and Manti Te'o are likely to see increased snaps at strong-side linebacker in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop