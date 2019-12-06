Play

Klein (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus San Francisco, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Klein apparently sustained the injury during the Thanksgiving Day victory over the Falcons and didn't practice this week. Stephone Anthony and Craig Robertson are in line to see increased snaps Sunday with Kiko Alonso (thigh) also ruled out.

