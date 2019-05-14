Saints' A.J. Ouellette: Lands with Saints

Ouellette signed a contract with the Saints on Monday, according to the team's official site.

Ouellette was one of ten players to sign with the Saints following this past weekend's rookie minicamp. A walk on at Ohio University, Ouellette rushed for 1,306 yards and 12 scores while adding 21 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns in his senior season.

