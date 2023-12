Perry secured one of three targets for 30 yards in the Saints' 33-28 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The rookie was expected to enjoy an expanded role with Rashid Shaheed (thigh) sidelined, but Perry finished a distant second in targets behind Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. Perry now has at least one catch in three straight contests, but he'll project for an even smaller role than Sunday's if Shaheed is ready to return for a Week 14 home matchup against the Panthers.