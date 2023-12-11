Perry caught his only target for 44 yards during Sunday's 28-6 win versus the Panthers.

Perry recorded the longest reception of his career, hauling in a 44-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr midway through the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-4 rookie has seen starting reps over the past four games while Michael Thomas has been injured and on IR with a knee injury. The Saints' receiving corps is extremely short-handed with starter Rashid Shaheed (thigh) also inactive for the second game in a row Week 14; yet, Perry's production was still limited, and he's now logged five catches (on 10 targets) for 119 yards over the last four games. The sixth-round pick's most notable impact was when he hauled in a touchdown pass on a broken play in Week 10. Barring any injury to No. 1 wideout Chris Olave, expect Perry's role to remain limited to just a handful of targets when the Saints face the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 17.