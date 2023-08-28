Perry caught three of his four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's preseason finale against Houston.

Perry added three more receptions to his busy preseason, but the rookie wideout was unable to break off any big plays for the second straight game after his impressive exhibition debut (6-70-1 on Aug. 14). Chris Olave and Michael Thomas are expected to start alongside new quarterback Derek Carr once the regular season kicks off, but Perry may have shown enough this exhibition season to earn a spot on the Saints' final roster. The 23-year-old's roster bid would increase should either Rashid Shaheed (groin) or Tre'Quan Smith (groin) be forced to miss Week 1, but neither injury is currently considered long term.