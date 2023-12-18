Perry gathered in both of his targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 24-6 win versus the Giants.

Perry took two short passes for explosive catch-and-runs with receptions of 18 and 16 yards Sunday. The rookie wideout has had his workload and playing time increase as of late while Michael Thomas (knee) has been on IR. However, his target share didn't move much even though No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (ankle) was inactive Week 15. Perry has now logged seven receptions (on 12 targets) 154 yards and a touchdown this season - all of which has come across the past five games. While Thomas is now eligible to come off injured reserve, the Saints will have a very short turnaround before playing against the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Thomas' continued absence could continue to lead to increased, though likely marginal, opportunities for Perry in Week 16.