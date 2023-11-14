Perry accrued two receptions (on four targets) for 38 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Perry saw the first significant usage of his career, playing 84 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps while also logging the first four targets of his rookie season. The sixth-round pick was a healthy scratch through the first seven weeks of the season, but he made his NFL debut Week 8 after surpassing Keith Kirkwood in this wideout depth chart. Perry also came through big when he went up and made a contested touchdown catch on a pass thrown all the way back across the field by backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who relieved injured starter Derek Carr (shoulder) late in the second quarter. Perry's usage was likely expanded after starting wideout Michael Thomas was ruled out with a knee injury early on in Sunday's game. The Saints will be on bye Week 11, so it will be worth monitoring Thomas' injury status when determining what, if any, value Perry may have in the Week 12 contest against Atlanta.