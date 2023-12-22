Perry caught his only target for 35 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 30-22 loss to the Rams.

Perry went unnoticed for the entire night before the Saints made a late comeback that ultimately fell short in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Derek Carr threw a deep pass down the sideline for the 6-foot-4 wideout, and the rookie out of Wake Forest came down with it for a 35-yard touchdown with just under four minutes remaining. This noteworthy highlight still marked what was an underwhelming night for Perry given that he logged just one target despite playing the third-most offensive snaps (36) among New Orleans' wideouts. Instead, Carr was locked in on his top-two wideouts in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, as these two combined for 14 receptions on 22 targets. Tight end Juwan Johnson also served a bigger role with four catches on seven targets. With Michael Thomas (knee) still on IR, it's not a good sign for Perry's fantasy relevance that he tied with reserve wideout Keith Kirkwood and No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams for the Saints' sixth-most targets Thursday night. It's likely that Perry will play a similarly modest role over the final two weeks of the season.