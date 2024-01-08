Perry hauled in all three targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 48-17 win over the Falcons.

Perry ended his rookie campaign with his third and fourth receiving scores of the season. The 6-foot-4 wideout out of Wake Forest first caught a touchdown in tight coverage up the left sideline for an 18-yard touchdown that got the Saints on the board in the first quarter. He then scored the team's second-to-last touchdown when he got open in the right corner of the end zone for a six-yard score. Perry also caught a 29-yard pass on third down during the the third quarter, thus finishing with a single-came career high in receiving yards. Across 10 games this season, the sixth-round pick caught 12 of 18 targets for 246 yards and four touchdowns while showing notable playmaking skills on contested catches throughout the year.