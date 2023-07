The Saints placed Perry (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.

A sixth-round pick by New Orleans in this year's draft, Perry will begin training camp on the sideline as he deals with an unknown injury. Once he's healthy enough to get on the field, he'll bring his 6-foot-4, 198-pound frame and 26 touchdowns in his final 27 games at Wake Forest to the pro ranks.