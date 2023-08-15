Perry caught all six of his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-24 preseason win versus the Chiefs.

Perry wound up playing the second-most offensive snaps of any Saints wideouts, as veteran receivers Rashid Shaheed (groin) and Tre'Quan Smith (groin) were both sidelined by injuries. The 6-foot-3 rookie immediately established a connection with backup quarterback Jameis Winston, catching a 14-yard pass to begin the Saints' second offensive series. He followed this with a 29-yard touchdown reception on a deep crosser route three plays later. Starting quarterback Derek Carr also said that Perry was a "featured" piece of the team's game plan even though the rookie sixth round-pick got off to a rough start in training camp, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Perry finished as New Orleans' leading receiver during his preseason debut, and this strong performance should go a long way toward his chances to make New Orleans' final 53-man roster.