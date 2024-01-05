Perry (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Perry was a full participant Friday in his return to practice, suggesting he'll likely play in the crucial Week 18 matchup. He's seen a lot of playing time but not many targets filling in for Michael Thomas (knee) the past month and a half, mostly serving as the fourth or fifth option in a passing game that also features WR Chris Olave, RB Alvin Kamara (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed and TE Juwan Johnson (chest) as pass catchers for Derek Carr. For their regular-season finale the Saints have three of those guys listed as questionable, with Kamara seemingly in more danger than Perry and Johnson.