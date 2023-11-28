Perry gathered in one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 24-15 defeat against the Falcons.

Perry once again saw increased playing time with veteran wideout Michael Thomas (knee) now on injured reserve. The 6-foot-4 rookie played the most offensive snaps (53) of any Saints receiver Sunday, but he still finished in a four-way tie for the team's fifth-most targets. Perry's biggest contribution actually came when he recovered a fumble by quarterback Derek Carr in the third quarter. The Wake Forest product has now totaled six targets while playing over 70 percent of offensive snaps in both of the past two games for New Orleans. Perry should continue to see increased playing time if Chris Olave (concussion) and/or Rashid Shaheed (thigh) are sidelined Week 13 after they were both forced out due to injury versus Atlanta.