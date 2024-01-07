Perry (illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Falcons.

Since Michael Thomas (knee) went down Week 10, Perry has played a more prominent role in the Saints offense, recording at least one catch in seven games in a row. His output (9-193-2 line on 15 targets) during that span has been nothing to write home about, and he's coming off an illness that sidelined him at Thursday's practice. Still, with RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) inactive, Perry now will have to contend with only WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and TE Juwan Johnson (chest) for looks from QB Derek Carr.