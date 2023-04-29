The Saints selected Perry in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 195th overall.

Perry is a bit thin at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds and with that comes concern about whether he can handle the physicality of the NFL, but Perry was extremely productive at Wake Forest (152 receptions for 2,389 and 26 touchdowns in his last 27 games) and he might have the right athletic traits to be a tough situational matchup for defenses. More specifically, Perry seems almost unnaturally flexible and agile for someone of his height, meaning he can look smaller when he needs to and start/stop/change direction more like someone 5-foot-11 when it suits him. That matters because if Perry is elusive enough then he can win the ball by creating separation rather than physically dominating at the catch point. He's someone to keep an eye on, even if he's a long shot.