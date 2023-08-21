Perry caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.

The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest couldn't follow up his huge showing in the Saints' preseason opener, with his longest catch going for only nine yards. Perry remains in a fight for a depth spot in the receiving corps, but he did get the start Sunday with New Orleans resting all its regular skill players, and he was on the other end of Jameis Winston's first completion. He'll get one more chance to separate himself from the pack in preseason action Aug. 27 against the Texans.