Perry totaled one reception (on two targets) for five yards during Sunday's 23-13 win against the Buccaneers.

Perry logged two targets during the second quarter, marking his only notable action in Sunday's crucial win for the Saints. The rookie out of Wake Forest has come on somewhat over the second half of the season, but he's still logged more than three targets just one this season. Perry has shown big play ability with two touchdown catches of 20-plus yards this season. However, unless he can find the end zone again Week 18, his fantasy value should remain inconsequential during next Sunday's regular-season finale against Atlanta.