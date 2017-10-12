Play

The Saints promoted Bighill from the practice squad to their 53-man roster Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

Bighill, a former CFL standout, has been on the team's practice squad since failing to make it through final roster cuts prior to the season kicking off. He will presumably have a role on special teams and provide linebacker depth Sunday against the Lions.

