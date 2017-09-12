Saints' Adam Bighill: Signs with Saints
Bighill was promoted to the Saints' 53-man roster Monday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Bighill was a member of the Saints' practice squad after falling victim to roster cuts. The 28-year-old will likely play the role of depth linebacker and could have an impact on special teams.
