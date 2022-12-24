Trautman (ankle) is active for Saturday's Week 16 clash against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Trautman practiced in limited fashion throughout the week and will now suit up for Saturday's frigid interconference clash. Although weather conditions in Cleveland are expected to be extremely unconducive to the passing game, Trautman could still be the subject of a handful of extra targets while operating as the No. 2 tight end due to top receivers Chris Olave (hamstring) and Jarvis Landry (IR-ankle) being unavailable.
