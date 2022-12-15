Trautman (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Both Trautman and Juwan Johnson (ankle) are operating under practice limitations this week, giving them one more chance to get back to all activity before the Saints potentially hand them a designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Trautman hasn't been targeted more than three times in a contest this season, even when Johnson was out Week 13 at Tampa Bay, so another absence from the latter wouldn't necessarily benefit the former, if he's active this weekend.
