Trautman (foot) attempted to return to Sunday's game versus the Bengals after halftime but ultimately went to the locker room after a few plays, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After he was rolled up on in the second quarter, Trautman paid a visit to the locker room but came back with a heavy tape job on his left foot. However, he didn't last long before departing a second time. If he doesn't reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 6 with one catch (on one target) for eight yards.