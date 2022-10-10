Trautman recorded two receptions on three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks.

Trautman saw three targets for the second consecutive game after he combined to earn only one target across the first three matchups of the season. He delivered his first touchdown of the campaign when he slipped down the seam of the Seattle defense for a 22-yard catch late in the third quarter. Trautman's production has remained modest, but he appears to be the top pass-catching tight end in New Orleans.