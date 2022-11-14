Trautman hauled in two of three targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 20-10 defeat versus the Steelers.

Trautman tied his season high in targets despite playing fewer than 20 offensive snaps for the second game in a row. The 25-year-old has also caught a pass in each of his last six games, hauling in all but two of his 12 targets over this span. While Trautman has been a consistent short-yardage receiver in the Saints' limited passing offense, his overall production will remain capped while playing behind top tight end Juwan Johnson.