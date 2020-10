Trautman failed to bring in his only target in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After being a healthy scratch in Week 5, Trautman got some work in Sunday's win with Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID) out of action, though he was unable to capitalize on the playing time. With Jared Cook healthy, Trautman isn't on the fantasy radar in even the deepest of leagues.