Trautman caught his lone target for eight yards in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

For yet another week, Trautman found his name in the box score and out-gained Jared Cook. Trautman finished third in receiving yards in this one, though that didn't amount to much of anything in Sunday's low-volume passing attack. Trautman doesn't belong on redraft fantasy rosters outside the deepest of leagues.