Trautman hauled in all three of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie entered the game with just three receptions for 34 yards on the season, so this performance was certainly unexpected. Trautman grabbed a seven-yard strike in the first quarter for his first NFL touchdown that put the Saints up 14-0. With New Orleans' receiving corps returning to full strength, Trautman is likely to see a reduced role moving forward, and fantasy managers shouldn't expect regular scoring.