Trautman caught their only target for 16 yards during Sunday's 20-10 victory versus Philadelphia.
Trautman logged his first reception and just his second target since the Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old tight end finished as one of five Saints players to haul in their lone target behind the team's clear-cut top receiving trio of Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave and fellow tight end Juwan Johnson. Trautman's primary role as a run-blocker has only been reinforced by Johnson's continued production in the passing game over the second half of the season. Barring injuries or a plan to rest starters with the playoffs now out of reach, expect the Saints to continue feeding the ball to receivers other than Trautman during next week's regular-season finale.