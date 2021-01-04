Trautman caught his only target for five yards in the Saints' 33-7 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Trautman ends his rookie season with 15 receptions for 171 yards and a score. With Jared Cook set to be a free agent in 2021 and Trautman boasting a third-round pedigree, he has a path to meaningful production next season.
More News
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Two receptions in Week 16 win•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: One catch in Week 14 loss•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Three receptions in Week 13 victory•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Eight yards in Week 12 victory•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Hauls in one pass•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: First career touchdown•