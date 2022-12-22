The Saints list Trautman (ankle) as questionable for Saturday's game at Cleveland, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Trautman was listed as a limited participant on practice reports issued Tuesday through Thursday, with his lack of full participation presumably standing in the way of him entering the weekend minus an injury designation. If he ends up active for the Week 16 contest, Trautman will be the Saints' No. 2 option at tight end behind Juwan Johnson, but there could be an uptick in targets headed in both players' direction while New Orleans is without two of its starting receivers in Chris Olave (hamstring) and Jarvis Landry (ankle).