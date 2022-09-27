Trautman recorded one reception for nine yards on one target over 44 offensive snaps during Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Panthers.

Trautman notched a catch on his first target of the 2022 campaign while playing a season-high 52 snaps Sunday. The 25-year-old's offensive snap share (64 percent) alongside tight end Juwan Johnson (68 percent) was also the closest it's been over the first three weeks of the season. Trautman's receiving production would stand to increase if wide receivers Michael Thomas (toe), Jarvis Landry (foot) and Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) are either limited or forced to sit out in Week 4 against Minnesota.