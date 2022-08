Trautman missed time recently while in concussion protocol but has since been cleared and is healthy heading into Week 1, Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports reports.

In Trautman's own words, he "banged his head up a little," but the tight end has cleared concussion protocol and is practicing without limitations. He's expected to open the season atop the depth chart at his position after totaling 263 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.