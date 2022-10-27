Trautman (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Trautman has yet to resume practicing since suffering a left ankle injury in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Bengals, and unless he's able to get back on the field in some capacity Friday, he'll likely be ruled out for a second straight game this weekend against the Raiders. While Trautman was sidelined in the Saints' Week 7 loss to the Cardinals, Juwan Johnson stepped in as the team's top tight end and recorded five receptions for 32 yards and two touchdowns.