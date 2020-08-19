Trautman has been impressive in early practices, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.
The third-round rookie has gotten some work with the first-team offense and impressed veteran tight end Jared Cook. "Adam is doing a great job," Cook said. "... He has good, strong hands, runs good routes So I'm excited. It's been pretty cool to have him, a young guy that can come in and contribute this early so far in camp." Trautman is unlikely to see much work in the passing game in his first season with New Orleans, but these early reports suggest he could be on track for future success with the franchise.