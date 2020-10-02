Trautman is expected to have an uptick in usage Sunday versus the Lions following news that Jared Cook (groin) has been ruled out, John Sigler of USA Today reports.

Star wideout and typical target monster Michael Thomas (ankle) has also been ruled out. Missing Cook is a big loss for the Saints, as he ranks second on the team with 15 targets, but the team has faith that Trautman can step up. The rookie third-rounder out of Dayton has caught all three of his targets for 34 yards this season, and he was quite productive in his final collegiate season with a 70-916-14 line. With no other tight ends currently on the active roster, Trautman could handle a full workload Sunday.