Trautman injured his left ankle or foot during Monday's preseason game versus the Jaguars, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Trautman didn't make a mark in the box score before he was carted to the locker room, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. With his health in mind, the Saints may not risk sending Trautman out there again, assuming he's cleared to do so. As long as he's sidelined, though, the team will trust in Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson and Ethan Wolf to handle TE duties Monday.
More News
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Finishes without a target•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Slated for starting role•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Secondary role in rookie season•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Five yards in victory•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Two receptions in Week 16 win•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: One catch in Week 14 loss•