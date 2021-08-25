Trautman (ankle) expects to miss one-to-three weeks but could have a different timeline after he visits a specialist Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Fellow Saints tight end Nick Vannett (knee) is out for two-to-four weeks, leaving Juwan Johnson, Ethan Wolf and Garrett Griffin as the Saints' tight ends for the time being. Trautman, a third-round pick last year, is still the best chance the group has to produce a viable fantasy player for 2021, though the second-year breakout case took a hit after his slow preseason (zero targets in two games) ended early due to a foot/ankle injury. It isn't clear if Trautman will even be ready for Week 1.