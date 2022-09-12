Trautman played 25 offensive snaps and four special-teams snaps during Sunday's 27-26 win over the Falcons.
Trautman did not see a target while lining up as New Orleans' No. 2 tight end behind Juwan Johnson (45 offensive snaps, 16 special-teams snaps) on Sunday. The 2020 third-round pick was also called for an illegal shift penalty that was ultimately declined on a failed two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter. Trautman's usage alongside Johnson could determine his overall receiving value in the team's unproven tight end corps moving forward this season.