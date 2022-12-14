Trautman (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, ESPN's Kat Terrell reports.
Trautman wasn't on the injury report leading up to Week 13, so he evidently picked up the injury either against Tampa Bay that week or somehow during the bye since then. That he was a limited participant rather than an inactive one is a good sign for Trautman's chances to play against Atlanta in Week 15, though he might see his target upside reduce if fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) can return after logging a limited practice Wednesday.
