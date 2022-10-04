Trautman hauled in all three of his targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

Trautman recorded season highs in catches and yards while playing his highest percentage of the Saints' offensive snaps (65) through four weeks. The 25-year-old also led the team's tight end corps in offensive snaps played (39) ahead of Juwan Johnson (29) and J.P. Holtz (11), who was elevated from the practice squad for Week 4. With Michael Thomas (foot) out and banged-up wideouts Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave both limited to under 68 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps, starting quarterback Andy Dalton spread seven of his 28 passing attempts between Trautman and Johnson. Trautman caught his lone target for nine yards over the previous three weeks, and his production likely will take a hit once Thomas returns.