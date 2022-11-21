Trautman gathered in all three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Rams.

Trautman once again served as a short-yardage, checkdown option for quarterback Andy Dalton, who logged his best stat line of the 2022 campaign. The 6-foot-5 also saw his highest playing time of the season after the Saints waived J.P. Holtz and Nick Vannett on Saturday. While Trautman's 40 offensive snaps outpaced No. 1 tight end Juwan Johnson (36), he still logged one fewer target. Trautman's production should continue to be limited by his lack of involvement in the downfield passing game.