Trautman (ankle) is likely to miss Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Trautman suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Bengals. Despite attempting to return to the game, he ultimately ended up back in the locker room and unable to play. The injury is not expected to be serious according to Fowler, but the short week certainly is playing a role in his unlikely ability to play.
