Trautman did not receive a target while playing 33 of his 35 total snaps on offense during Sunday's 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

Trautman did not record a reception or target for the second straight game. Juwan Johnson finished as the clear top receiving option at tight end, hauling in four of his seven targets for 40 yards while playing 51 offensive snaps. Trautman's usage over the first two weeks of the season indicates that he's at least ahead of Nick Vannett, who has yet to suit up this season, on the depth chart.