Trautman notched two receptions (on three targets) for 28 yards during Monday's 17-16 defeat to the Buccaneers.

Trautman played a season-high 80 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps with Juwan Johnson (ankle) ruled out Week 13. Practice squad tight end Lucas Krull only saw action on 11 of the team's 59 offensive snaps while Taysom Hill continued to slot into a multi-purpose role as a rusher, passer and receiver. However, Trautman did not see a corresponding increase in production, as he merely matched his existing season high in targets while falling shy of his season high in receiving yards set Week 4. With the Saints heading into a bye Week 14, it's likely that Trautman will fall back into his usual split duties if Johnson manages to return against Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 18.